Gandhi Spl Tube Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.45 crore, down 33.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gandhi Special Tubes are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.45 crore in December 2019 down 33.32% from Rs. 27.67 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.54 crore in December 2019 down 53.85% from Rs. 9.84 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2019 down 41.6% from Rs. 11.66 crore in December 2018.

Gandhi Spl Tube EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.35 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.12 in December 2018.

Gandhi Spl Tube shares closed at 271.70 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.33% returns over the last 6 months and -26.19% over the last 12 months.