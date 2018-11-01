Gammon Infra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore, down 71.8% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gammon Infrastructure Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore in September 2018 down 71.8% from Rs. 33.79 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2018 down 197.48% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2018 down 74.33% from Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2017.
Gammon Infra shares closed at 0.60 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -73.91% returns over the last 6 months and -82.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gammon Infrastructure Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.53
|9.21
|33.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.53
|9.21
|33.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.32
|2.24
|2.14
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.18
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.07
|8.92
|27.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.03
|-2.14
|4.30
|Other Income
|4.44
|4.11
|5.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.42
|1.97
|9.91
|Interest
|5.32
|5.20
|5.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.90
|-3.23
|4.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.90
|-3.23
|4.35
|Tax
|0.15
|-0.46
|1.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.05
|-2.77
|3.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.05
|-2.77
|3.13
|Equity Share Capital
|189.18
|189.18
|189.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited