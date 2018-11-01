Gammon Infra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore, down 71.8% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore in September 2018 down 71.8% from Rs. 33.79 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in September 2018 down 197.48% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.59 crore in September 2018 down 74.33% from Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2017.

Gammon Infra shares closed at 0.60 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -73.91% returns over the last 6 months and -82.09% over the last 12 months.