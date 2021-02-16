Gammon Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2020 down 125.13% from Rs. 13.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020 down 94.82% from Rs. 20.28 crore in December 2019.

Gammon Infra shares closed at 0.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.76% returns over the last 6 months and 150.00% over the last 12 months.