Gammon Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore, down 93.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gammon Infrastructure Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore in December 2018 down 93.18% from Rs. 60.88 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.35 crore in December 2018 down 1208.95% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2018 down 89.75% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2017.
Gammon Infra shares closed at 0.60 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.45% returns over the last 6 months and -82.35% over the last 12 months.
|
|Gammon Infrastructure Projects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.15
|9.53
|60.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.15
|9.53
|60.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.01
|2.32
|2.01
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.17
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.55
|9.07
|48.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.58
|-2.03
|9.80
|Other Income
|4.15
|4.44
|6.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.57
|2.42
|16.78
|Interest
|5.67
|5.32
|5.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.10
|-2.90
|11.22
|Exceptional Items
|-76.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-80.10
|-2.90
|11.22
|Tax
|0.25
|0.15
|3.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-80.35
|-3.05
|7.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-80.35
|-3.05
|7.25
|Equity Share Capital
|189.18
|189.18
|189.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-0.03
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-0.03
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|-0.03
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|-0.03
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
