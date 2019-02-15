Gammon Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore, down 93.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.15 crore in December 2018 down 93.18% from Rs. 60.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 80.35 crore in December 2018 down 1208.95% from Rs. 7.25 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.74 crore in December 2018 down 89.75% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2017.

Gammon Infra shares closed at 0.60 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.45% returns over the last 6 months and -82.35% over the last 12 months.