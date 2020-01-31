Gallops Ent Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, up 13.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2019 up 13.56% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019 up 114.87% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

Gallops Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2018.

Gallops Ent shares closed at 14.99 on January 06, 2020 (BSE)