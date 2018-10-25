Gallantt Metal Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 255.62 crore, up 43.83% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 255.62 crore in September 2018 up 43.83% from Rs. 177.72 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.74 crore in September 2018 up 280.21% from Rs. 6.24 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.36 crore in September 2018 up 160.56% from Rs. 15.49 crore in September 2017.

Gallantt Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.92 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2017.

Gallantt Metal shares closed at 49.90 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given 21.56% returns over the last 6 months and 41.76% over the last 12 months.