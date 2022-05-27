 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Gallantt Metal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 863.09 crore, up 142.96% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gallantt Metal are:

Net Sales at Rs 863.09 crore in March 2022 up 142.96% from Rs. 355.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.90 crore in March 2022 up 205.96% from Rs. 29.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.57 crore in March 2022 up 197.67% from Rs. 51.59 crore in March 2021.

Gallantt Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 10.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in March 2021.

Gallantt Metal shares closed at 66.75 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 6.37% over the last 12 months.

Gallantt Metal
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 863.09 455.17 355.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 863.09 455.17 355.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 699.06 345.31 272.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.65 1.58 0.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.38 35.54 -15.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.46 8.73 10.00
Depreciation 22.66 6.54 5.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.35 31.58 35.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.29 25.90 46.12
Other Income 43.61 2.93 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.91 28.83 46.27
Interest 5.50 1.65 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 125.40 27.18 44.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 125.40 27.18 44.22
Tax 36.50 10.21 15.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.90 16.97 29.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.90 16.97 29.06
Equity Share Capital 81.32 81.32 81.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.93 2.09 3.57
Diluted EPS 3.68 2.09 3.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.93 2.09 3.57
Diluted EPS 3.68 2.09 3.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Gallantt Metal #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: May 27, 2022 12:52 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.