Gallantt Metal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 863.09 crore, up 142.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 863.09 crore in March 2022 up 142.96% from Rs. 355.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.90 crore in March 2022 up 205.96% from Rs. 29.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.57 crore in March 2022 up 197.67% from Rs. 51.59 crore in March 2021.

Gallantt Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 10.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in March 2021.

Gallantt Metal shares closed at 66.75 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 6.37% over the last 12 months.