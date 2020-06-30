Gallantt Metal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 207.42 crore, down 22.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 207.42 crore in March 2020 down 22.15% from Rs. 266.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2020 down 113.39% from Rs. 10.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2020 down 37.43% from Rs. 22.63 crore in March 2019.

Gallantt Metal shares closed at 33.00 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.98% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.