Gallantt Metal Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 207.42 crore, down 22.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gallantt Metal are:
Net Sales at Rs 207.42 crore in March 2020 down 22.15% from Rs. 266.43 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2020 down 113.39% from Rs. 10.59 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2020 down 37.43% from Rs. 22.63 crore in March 2019.
Gallantt Metal shares closed at 33.00 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.98% returns over the last 6 months and -12.93% over the last 12 months.
|Gallantt Metal
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|207.42
|224.12
|266.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|207.42
|224.12
|266.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|179.74
|166.16
|212.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.58
|0.85
|3.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.71
|21.72
|-10.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.61
|6.46
|9.09
|Depreciation
|3.48
|3.52
|3.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.28
|21.70
|31.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.44
|3.72
|16.65
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.24
|2.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.68
|3.95
|19.10
|Interest
|0.64
|2.50
|1.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.04
|1.45
|17.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.04
|1.45
|17.12
|Tax
|11.46
|1.08
|6.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.42
|0.37
|10.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.42
|0.37
|10.59
|Equity Share Capital
|81.32
|81.32
|81.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.05
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.05
|1.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|0.05
|1.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|0.05
|1.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am