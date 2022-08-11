Gallantt Metal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,021.04 crore, up 196.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,021.04 crore in June 2022 up 196.3% from Rs. 344.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.54 crore in June 2022 up 23.61% from Rs. 19.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.19 crore in June 2022 up 86.14% from Rs. 39.32 crore in June 2021.

Gallantt Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2021.

Gallantt Metal shares closed at 70.90 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.94% returns over the last 6 months and -0.91% over the last 12 months.