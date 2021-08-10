Gallantt Metal Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 344.60 crore, up 171.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.60 crore in June 2021 up 171.01% from Rs. 127.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.85 crore in June 2021 up 12602.64% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.32 crore in June 2021 up 731.29% from Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2020.

Gallantt Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2020.

Gallantt Metal shares closed at 76.50 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 82.80% returns over the last 6 months and 139.06% over the last 12 months.