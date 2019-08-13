Gallantt Metal Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 247.99 crore, down 10.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.99 crore in June 2019 down 10.79% from Rs. 277.99 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.72 crore in June 2019 down 75.17% from Rs. 27.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in June 2019 down 68.35% from Rs. 47.23 crore in June 2018.

Gallantt Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.33 in June 2018.

Gallantt Metal shares closed at 27.95 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.25% returns over the last 6 months and -43.99% over the last 12 months.