Gallantt Metal Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 224.12 crore, down 15.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.12 crore in December 2019 down 15.07% from Rs. 263.90 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019 down 96.36% from Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2019 down 62.39% from Rs. 19.86 crore in December 2018.

Gallantt Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2018.

Gallantt Metal shares closed at 33.10 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.05% returns over the last 6 months and -39.43% over the last 12 months.