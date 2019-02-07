Gallantt Metal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 263.90 crore, up 43.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.90 crore in December 2018 up 43.1% from Rs. 184.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2018 up 35.22% from Rs. 7.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.86 crore in December 2018 up 18.36% from Rs. 16.78 crore in December 2017.

Gallantt Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2017.

Gallantt Metal shares closed at 47.45 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.37% returns over the last 6 months and 28.42% over the last 12 months.