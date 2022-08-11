 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gallantt Metal Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,021.04 crore, up 196.3% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gallantt Metal are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,021.04 crore in June 2022 up 196.3% from Rs. 344.60 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.54 crore in June 2022 down 7.74% from Rs. 26.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.19 crore in June 2022 up 86.14% from Rs. 39.32 crore in June 2021.

Gallantt Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in June 2021.

Gallantt Metal shares closed at 70.90 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.94% returns over the last 6 months and -0.91% over the last 12 months.

Gallantt Metal
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,021.04 455.17 355.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,021.04 455.17 355.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 817.44 345.31 272.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.29 1.58 0.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 43.04 35.54 -15.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.22 8.73 10.00
Depreciation 24.85 6.54 5.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.68 31.58 35.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.53 25.90 46.12
Other Income 0.82 2.93 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.34 28.83 46.27
Interest 3.72 1.65 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.62 27.18 44.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.62 27.18 44.22
Tax 20.08 10.21 15.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.54 16.97 29.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.54 16.97 29.06
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 4.96 8.88
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.54 21.93 37.94
Equity Share Capital 241.28 81.32 81.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 2.70 4.67
Diluted EPS 1.02 2.70 4.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 2.70 4.67
Diluted EPS 1.02 2.70 4.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
