Gallantt Metal Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 455.17 crore, up 48.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 455.17 crore in December 2021 up 48.35% from Rs. 306.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.93 crore in December 2021 down 32.41% from Rs. 32.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.37 crore in December 2021 down 15.85% from Rs. 42.03 crore in December 2020.

Gallantt Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.99 in December 2020.

Gallantt Metal shares closed at 69.75 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.27% returns over the last 6 months and 52.63% over the last 12 months.