Gallantt Ispat Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 263.02 crore, up 175.39% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 263.02 crore in September 2018 up 175.39% from Rs. 95.51 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.16 crore in September 2018 up 230.74% from Rs. 9.42 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.95 crore in September 2018 up 254.26% from Rs. 14.10 crore in September 2017.

Gallantt Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.34 in September 2017.

Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 32.90 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given 7.10% returns over the last 6 months and 70.47% over the last 12 months.