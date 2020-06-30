Gallantt Ispat Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 237.64 crore, down 23.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.64 crore in March 2020 down 23.97% from Rs. 312.56 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.39 crore in March 2020 up 26.45% from Rs. 27.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.46 crore in March 2020 up 59.42% from Rs. 29.77 crore in March 2019.

Gallantt Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2019.

Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 28.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.77% returns over the last 6 months and -15.28% over the last 12 months.