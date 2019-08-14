Gallantt Ispat Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 311.35 crore, up 0.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.35 crore in June 2019 up 0.22% from Rs. 310.68 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.08 crore in June 2019 down 37.37% from Rs. 40.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.22 crore in June 2019 down 41.46% from Rs. 61.87 crore in June 2018.

Gallantt Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2019 from Rs. 14.18 in June 2018.

Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 25.10 on August 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.04% returns over the last 6 months and -33.07% over the last 12 months.