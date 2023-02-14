Gallantt Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,006.24 crore, up 121.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,006.24 crore in December 2022 up 121.07% from Rs. 455.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2022 up 23.26% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.22 crore in December 2022 up 143.77% from Rs. 35.37 crore in December 2021.