Gallantt Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,006.24 crore, up 121.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gallantt Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,006.24 crore in December 2022 up 121.07% from Rs. 455.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2022 up 23.26% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.22 crore in December 2022 up 143.77% from Rs. 35.37 crore in December 2021.

Gallantt Ispat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,006.24 931.31 455.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,006.24 931.31 455.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 775.71 819.55 345.31
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.38 5.73 1.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 49.84 -53.70 35.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.12 21.47 8.73
Depreciation 25.40 24.95 6.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 71.63 59.94 31.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.16 53.36 25.90
Other Income 0.65 4.43 2.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.82 57.80 28.83
Interest 7.66 7.33 1.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.16 50.46 27.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.16 50.46 27.18
Tax 32.24 22.93 10.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.91 27.54 16.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.91 27.54 16.97
Equity Share Capital 241.28 241.28 81.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 1.14 2.09
Diluted EPS 0.87 1.14 2.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.87 1.14 2.09
Diluted EPS 0.87 1.14 2.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited