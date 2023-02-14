Gallantt Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,006.24 crore, up 121.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,006.24 crore in December 2022 up 121.07% from Rs. 455.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2022 up 23.26% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.22 crore in December 2022 up 143.77% from Rs. 35.37 crore in December 2021.

Gallantt Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.09 in December 2021.

Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 64.55 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.70% returns over the last 6 months and -4.09% over the last 12 months.