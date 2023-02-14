English
    Gallantt Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,006.24 crore, up 121.07% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gallantt Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,006.24 crore in December 2022 up 121.07% from Rs. 455.17 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.91 crore in December 2022 up 23.26% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.22 crore in December 2022 up 143.77% from Rs. 35.37 crore in December 2021.

    Gallantt Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.09 in December 2021.

    Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 64.55 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.70% returns over the last 6 months and -4.09% over the last 12 months.

    Gallantt Ispat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,006.24931.31455.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,006.24931.31455.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials775.71819.55345.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.385.731.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.84-53.7035.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.1221.478.73
    Depreciation25.4024.956.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses71.6359.9431.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.1653.3625.90
    Other Income0.654.432.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.8257.8028.83
    Interest7.667.331.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.1650.4627.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax53.1650.4627.18
    Tax32.2422.9310.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.9127.5416.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.9127.5416.97
    Equity Share Capital241.28241.2881.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.871.142.09
    Diluted EPS0.871.142.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.871.142.09
    Diluted EPS0.871.142.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:22 am