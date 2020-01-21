Gallantt Ispat Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 244.82 crore, down 28.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.82 crore in December 2019 down 28.63% from Rs. 343.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2019 down 91.73% from Rs. 31.81 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.39 crore in December 2019 down 72.41% from Rs. 48.53 crore in December 2018.

Gallantt Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2018.

Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 29.00 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.13% returns over the last 6 months and -27.23% over the last 12 months.