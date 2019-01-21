Gallantt Ispat Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 343.01 crore, up 146.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.01 crore in December 2018 up 146.86% from Rs. 138.95 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.81 crore in December 2018 up 46.28% from Rs. 21.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.53 crore in December 2018 up 139.3% from Rs. 20.28 crore in December 2017.

Gallantt Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.70 in December 2017.

Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 40.00 on January 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given 44.77% returns over the last 6 months and 7.70% over the last 12 months.