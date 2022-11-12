 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gallantt Ispat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 931.31 crore, up 137.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gallantt Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 931.31 crore in September 2022 up 137.89% from Rs. 391.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.54 crore in September 2022 up 301.11% from Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.75 crore in September 2022 up 429.09% from Rs. 15.64 crore in September 2021.

Gallantt Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in September 2021.

Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 63.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.23% returns over the last 6 months and -13.76% over the last 12 months.

Gallantt Ispat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 931.31 1,021.04 344.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 931.31 1,021.04 344.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 819.55 817.44 288.20
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.73 4.29 1.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -53.70 43.04 -20.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.47 20.22 8.20
Depreciation 24.95 24.85 6.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.94 63.68 30.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.36 47.53 30.26
Other Income 4.43 0.82 2.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.80 48.34 32.75
Interest 7.33 3.72 2.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.46 44.62 30.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.46 44.62 30.44
Tax 22.93 20.08 10.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.54 24.54 19.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.54 24.54 19.85
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 6.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.54 24.54 26.60
Equity Share Capital 241.28 241.28 81.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.14 1.02 3.27
Diluted EPS 1.14 1.02 3.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.14 1.02 3.27
Diluted EPS 1.14 1.02 3.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm
