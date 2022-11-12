English
    Gallantt Ispat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 931.31 crore, up 137.89% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gallantt Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 931.31 crore in September 2022 up 137.89% from Rs. 391.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.54 crore in September 2022 up 301.11% from Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.75 crore in September 2022 up 429.09% from Rs. 15.64 crore in September 2021.

    Gallantt Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in September 2021.

    Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 63.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.23% returns over the last 6 months and -13.76% over the last 12 months.

    Gallantt Ispat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations931.311,021.04344.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations931.311,021.04344.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials819.55817.44288.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.734.291.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-53.7043.04-20.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.4720.228.20
    Depreciation24.9524.856.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.9463.6830.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.3647.5330.26
    Other Income4.430.822.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.8048.3432.75
    Interest7.333.722.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.4644.6230.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.4644.6230.44
    Tax22.9320.0810.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.5424.5419.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.5424.5419.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----6.74
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.5424.5426.60
    Equity Share Capital241.28241.2881.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.023.27
    Diluted EPS1.141.023.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.141.023.27
    Diluted EPS1.141.023.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Gallantt Ispat #Results
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm