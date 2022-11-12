Gallantt Ispat Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 931.31 crore, up 137.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 931.31 crore in September 2022 up 137.89% from Rs. 391.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.54 crore in September 2022 up 301.11% from Rs. 6.87 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.75 crore in September 2022 up 429.09% from Rs. 15.64 crore in September 2021.

Gallantt Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in September 2021.

Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 63.95 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.23% returns over the last 6 months and -13.76% over the last 12 months.