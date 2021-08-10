Gallantt Ispat Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 328.06 crore, up 80.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.06 crore in June 2021 up 80.54% from Rs. 181.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.90 crore in June 2021 up 117.32% from Rs. 16.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.59 crore in June 2021 up 49.04% from Rs. 31.26 crore in June 2020.

Gallantt Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2020.

Gallantt Ispat shares closed at 62.60 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.96% returns over the last 6 months and 125.18% over the last 12 months.