Galaxy Surfacta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 864.83 crore, up 38.45% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 864.83 crore in September 2022 up 38.45% from Rs. 624.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.48 crore in September 2022 up 62.06% from Rs. 28.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.53 crore in September 2022 up 52.16% from Rs. 51.61 crore in September 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 13.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.09 in September 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,804.50 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -8.68% over the last 12 months.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 864.83 856.28 624.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 864.83 856.28 624.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 670.01 643.92 461.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.26 5.76 7.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.15 -4.89 10.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.07 34.08 24.39
Depreciation 12.90 11.79 10.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 89.19 97.78 75.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.55 67.84 35.18
Other Income -1.92 -3.97 5.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.63 63.87 40.86
Interest 3.25 2.63 2.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 62.38 61.24 38.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 62.38 61.24 38.57
Tax 15.90 15.70 9.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 46.48 45.54 28.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.48 45.54 28.68
Equity Share Capital 35.45 35.45 35.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.11 12.84 8.09
Diluted EPS 13.11 12.84 8.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.11 12.84 8.09
Diluted EPS 13.11 12.84 8.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:27 pm
