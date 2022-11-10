English
    Galaxy Surfacta Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 864.83 crore, up 38.45% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 864.83 crore in September 2022 up 38.45% from Rs. 624.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.48 crore in September 2022 up 62.06% from Rs. 28.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.53 crore in September 2022 up 52.16% from Rs. 51.61 crore in September 2021.

    Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 13.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.09 in September 2021.

    Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,804.50 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -8.68% over the last 12 months.

    Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations864.83856.28624.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations864.83856.28624.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials670.01643.92461.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.265.767.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.15-4.8910.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.0734.0824.39
    Depreciation12.9011.7910.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.1997.7875.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.5567.8435.18
    Other Income-1.92-3.975.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.6363.8740.86
    Interest3.252.632.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.3861.2438.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.3861.2438.57
    Tax15.9015.709.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.4845.5428.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.4845.5428.68
    Equity Share Capital35.4535.4535.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1112.848.09
    Diluted EPS13.1112.848.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.1112.848.09
    Diluted EPS13.1112.848.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

