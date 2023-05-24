English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Galaxy Surfacta Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 677.44 crore, down 14.54% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 677.44 crore in March 2023 down 14.54% from Rs. 792.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.52 crore in March 2023 up 39.65% from Rs. 42.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.24 crore in March 2023 up 37.59% from Rs. 71.40 crore in March 2022.

    Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 16.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.02 in March 2022.

    Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,593.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and -8.37% over the last 12 months.

    Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations677.44760.71792.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations677.44760.71792.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials463.33483.34600.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.845.434.55
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.6757.01-34.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.9034.5332.30
    Depreciation14.4713.4611.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.5177.48100.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.0689.4677.78
    Other Income2.71-2.80-17.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.7786.6660.20
    Interest3.482.961.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.2983.7058.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax80.2983.7058.21
    Tax20.7721.2315.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.5262.4742.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.5262.4742.62
    Equity Share Capital35.4535.4535.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.7917.6212.02
    Diluted EPS16.7917.6212.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.7917.6212.02
    Diluted EPS16.7917.6212.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Surfacta #Galaxy Surfactants Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:44 am