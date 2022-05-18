 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Galaxy Surfacta Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 792.73 crore, up 50.47% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 792.73 crore in March 2022 up 50.47% from Rs. 526.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.62 crore in March 2022 up 8.15% from Rs. 39.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.40 crore in March 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 73.52 crore in March 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 12.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.12 in March 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,600.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -16.96% over the last 12 months.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 792.73 656.39 526.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 792.73 656.39 526.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 600.60 512.34 371.05
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.55 3.53 3.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.60 -18.42 -22.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.30 28.07 31.33
Depreciation 11.20 10.92 18.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 100.90 90.09 70.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.78 29.86 53.65
Other Income -17.58 4.90 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.20 34.76 55.46
Interest 1.99 1.55 2.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.21 33.21 53.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.21 33.21 53.41
Tax 15.59 8.76 14.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.62 24.45 39.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.62 24.45 39.41
Equity Share Capital 35.45 35.45 35.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.02 6.90 11.12
Diluted EPS 12.02 6.90 11.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.02 6.90 11.12
Diluted EPS 12.02 6.90 11.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
