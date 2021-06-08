Galaxy Surfacta Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 526.83 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 526.83 crore in March 2021 up 21.39% from Rs. 434.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.41 crore in March 2021 down 13.86% from Rs. 45.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.52 crore in March 2021 up 0.86% from Rs. 72.89 crore in March 2020.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.90 in March 2020.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 3,036.35 on June 07, 2021 (NSE)