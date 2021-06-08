MARKET NEWS

Galaxy Surfacta Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 526.83 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 526.83 crore in March 2021 up 21.39% from Rs. 434.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.41 crore in March 2021 down 13.86% from Rs. 45.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.52 crore in March 2021 up 0.86% from Rs. 72.89 crore in March 2020.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.12 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.90 in March 2020.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 3,036.35 on June 07, 2021 (NSE)

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations526.83454.35434.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations526.83454.35434.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials371.05306.44269.94
Purchase of Traded Goods3.971.702.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.12-6.498.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.3325.1924.17
Depreciation18.0610.779.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses70.8955.0257.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.6561.7261.56
Other Income1.811.781.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.4663.5062.93
Interest2.051.273.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.4162.2359.30
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax53.4162.2359.30
Tax14.0015.7513.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.4146.4845.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.4146.4845.75
Equity Share Capital35.4535.4535.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.1213.1112.90
Diluted EPS11.1213.1112.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.1213.1112.90
Diluted EPS11.1213.1112.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Surfacta #Galaxy Surfactants Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jun 8, 2021 07:44 pm

