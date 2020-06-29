App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galaxy Surfacta Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 434.00 crore, down 11.84% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 434.00 crore in March 2020 down 11.84% from Rs. 492.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.75 crore in March 2020 up 14.06% from Rs. 40.11 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.89 crore in March 2020 down 1.99% from Rs. 74.37 crore in March 2019.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 12.90 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.31 in March 2019.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 1,432.30 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.19% returns over the last 6 months and 15.67% over the last 12 months.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations434.00442.20492.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations434.00442.20492.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials269.94283.68340.96
Purchase of Traded Goods2.920.831.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.1916.04-0.73
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.1721.7523.71
Depreciation9.9610.807.49
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses57.2650.8656.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.5658.2463.11
Other Income1.37-4.663.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.9353.5866.88
Interest3.634.335.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax59.3049.2561.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax59.3049.2561.16
Tax13.5512.7421.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.7536.5140.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.7536.5140.11
Equity Share Capital35.4535.4535.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.9010.3011.31
Diluted EPS12.9010.3011.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.9010.3011.31
Diluted EPS12.9010.3011.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Surfacta #Galaxy Surfactants Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results

