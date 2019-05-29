Galaxy Surfacta Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 492.26 crore, up 8.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 492.26 crore in March 2019 up 8.96% from Rs. 451.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.11 crore in March 2019 up 47.25% from Rs. 27.24 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.37 crore in March 2019 up 55.62% from Rs. 47.79 crore in March 2018.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 11.31 in March 2019 from Rs. 7.68 in March 2018.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 1,095.05 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.09% returns over the last 6 months and -23.39% over the last 12 months.