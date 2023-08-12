English
    Galaxy Surfacta Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 652.87 crore, down 23.76% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 652.87 crore in June 2023 down 23.76% from Rs. 856.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.74 crore in June 2023 up 13.61% from Rs. 45.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.06 crore in June 2023 up 16.39% from Rs. 75.66 crore in June 2022.

    Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 14.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.84 in June 2022.

    Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,697.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.99% returns over the last 6 months and -16.23% over the last 12 months.

    Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations652.87677.44856.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations652.87677.44856.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials464.13463.33643.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.586.845.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.23-2.67-4.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.2536.9034.08
    Depreciation15.5514.4711.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.0977.5197.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.5081.0667.84
    Other Income7.012.71-3.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.5183.7763.87
    Interest3.273.482.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.2480.2961.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.2480.2961.24
    Tax17.5020.7715.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.7459.5245.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.7459.5245.54
    Equity Share Capital35.4535.4535.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5916.7912.84
    Diluted EPS14.5916.7912.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.5916.7912.84
    Diluted EPS14.5916.7912.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

