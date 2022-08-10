 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Galaxy Surfacta Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 856.28 crore, up 54.33% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 856.28 crore in June 2022 up 54.33% from Rs. 554.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.54 crore in June 2022 up 19.46% from Rs. 38.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.66 crore in June 2022 up 18.5% from Rs. 63.85 crore in June 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 12.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.75 in June 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 3,152.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.94% returns over the last 6 months and -2.07% over the last 12 months.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 856.28 792.73 554.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 856.28 792.73 554.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 643.92 600.60 425.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.76 4.55 2.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.89 -34.60 -25.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.08 32.30 28.86
Depreciation 11.79 11.20 10.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 97.78 100.90 65.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.84 77.78 47.18
Other Income -3.97 -17.58 5.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.87 60.20 52.97
Interest 2.63 1.99 1.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.24 58.21 51.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 61.24 58.21 51.05
Tax 15.70 15.59 12.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.54 42.62 38.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.54 42.62 38.12
Equity Share Capital 35.45 35.45 35.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.84 12.02 10.75
Diluted EPS 12.84 12.02 10.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.84 12.02 10.75
Diluted EPS 12.84 12.02 10.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
