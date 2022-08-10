Galaxy Surfacta Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 856.28 crore, up 54.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 856.28 crore in June 2022 up 54.33% from Rs. 554.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.54 crore in June 2022 up 19.46% from Rs. 38.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.66 crore in June 2022 up 18.5% from Rs. 63.85 crore in June 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 12.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.75 in June 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 3,152.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.94% returns over the last 6 months and -2.07% over the last 12 months.