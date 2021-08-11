Galaxy Surfacta Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 554.82 crore, up 54.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.82 crore in June 2021 up 54.22% from Rs. 359.76 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.12 crore in June 2021 up 11.53% from Rs. 34.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.85 crore in June 2021 up 7.62% from Rs. 59.33 crore in June 2020.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 10.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.64 in June 2020.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 3,151.55 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 44.51% returns over the last 6 months and 83.91% over the last 12 months.