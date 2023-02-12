Galaxy Surfacta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.71 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 760.71 crore in December 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 656.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.47 crore in December 2022 up 155.5% from Rs. 24.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.12 crore in December 2022 up 119.18% from Rs. 45.68 crore in December 2021.