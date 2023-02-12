 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Galaxy Surfacta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.71 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 760.71 crore in December 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 656.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.47 crore in December 2022 up 155.5% from Rs. 24.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.12 crore in December 2022 up 119.18% from Rs. 45.68 crore in December 2021.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 760.71 864.83 656.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 760.71 864.83 656.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 483.34 670.01 512.34
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.43 2.26 3.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 57.01 -12.15 -18.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.53 35.07 28.07
Depreciation 13.46 12.90 10.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.48 89.19 90.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.46 67.55 29.86
Other Income -2.80 -1.92 4.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.66 65.63 34.76
Interest 2.96 3.25 1.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.70 62.38 33.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 83.70 62.38 33.21
Tax 21.23 15.90 8.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.47 46.48 24.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.47 46.48 24.45
Equity Share Capital 35.45 35.45 35.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.62 13.11 6.90
Diluted EPS 17.62 13.11 6.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.62 13.11 6.90
Diluted EPS 17.62 13.11 6.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited