Galaxy Surfacta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.71 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 760.71 crore in December 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 656.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.47 crore in December 2022 up 155.5% from Rs. 24.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.12 crore in December 2022 up 119.18% from Rs. 45.68 crore in December 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 17.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.90 in December 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,315.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.27% returns over the last 6 months and -21.67% over the last 12 months.