    Galaxy Surfacta Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 760.71 crore, up 15.89% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 760.71 crore in December 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 656.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.47 crore in December 2022 up 155.5% from Rs. 24.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.12 crore in December 2022 up 119.18% from Rs. 45.68 crore in December 2021.

    Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations760.71864.83656.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations760.71864.83656.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials483.34670.01512.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.432.263.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks57.01-12.15-18.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.5335.0728.07
    Depreciation13.4612.9010.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.4889.1990.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.4667.5529.86
    Other Income-2.80-1.924.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.6665.6334.76
    Interest2.963.251.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.7062.3833.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax83.7062.3833.21
    Tax21.2315.908.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.4746.4824.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.4746.4824.45
    Equity Share Capital35.4535.4535.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6213.116.90
    Diluted EPS17.6213.116.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.6213.116.90
    Diluted EPS17.6213.116.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited