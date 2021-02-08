Galaxy Surfacta Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 454.35 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.35 crore in December 2020 up 2.75% from Rs. 442.20 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.48 crore in December 2020 up 27.31% from Rs. 36.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.27 crore in December 2020 up 15.36% from Rs. 64.38 crore in December 2019.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 13.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 10.30 in December 2019.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,186.75 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.61% returns over the last 6 months and 33.68% over the last 12 months.