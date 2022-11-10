 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Galaxy Surfacta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,231.63 crore, up 40.39% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,231.63 crore in September 2022 up 40.39% from Rs. 877.30 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.87 crore in September 2022 up 99.98% from Rs. 41.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.77 crore in September 2022 up 74.9% from Rs. 75.91 crore in September 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 23.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.83 in September 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,804.50 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -8.68% over the last 12 months.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,231.63 1,158.88 877.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,231.63 1,158.88 877.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 892.48 813.59 644.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.67 20.62 20.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.69 -32.45 -20.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.73 61.86 47.80
Depreciation 20.48 18.93 18.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 136.75 147.24 114.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.21 129.09 52.77
Other Income 1.08 -2.00 5.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.29 127.09 57.81
Interest 5.63 4.39 3.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.66 122.70 54.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 106.66 122.70 54.11
Tax 22.79 22.33 12.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.87 100.37 41.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.87 100.37 41.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 83.87 100.37 41.94
Equity Share Capital 35.45 35.45 35.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.65 28.31 11.83
Diluted EPS 23.65 28.31 11.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.65 28.31 11.83
Diluted EPS 23.65 28.31 11.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Surfacta #Galaxy Surfactants Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.