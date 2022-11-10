English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Galaxy Surfacta Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,231.63 crore, up 40.39% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,231.63 crore in September 2022 up 40.39% from Rs. 877.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.87 crore in September 2022 up 99.98% from Rs. 41.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.77 crore in September 2022 up 74.9% from Rs. 75.91 crore in September 2021.

    Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 23.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.83 in September 2021.

    Close

    Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,804.50 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -8.68% over the last 12 months.

    Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,231.631,158.88877.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,231.631,158.88877.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials892.48813.59644.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.6720.6220.99
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.69-32.45-20.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.7361.8647.80
    Depreciation20.4818.9318.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses136.75147.24114.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.21129.0952.77
    Other Income1.08-2.005.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.29127.0957.81
    Interest5.634.393.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.66122.7054.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.66122.7054.11
    Tax22.7922.3312.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.87100.3741.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.87100.3741.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.87100.3741.94
    Equity Share Capital35.4535.4535.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.6528.3111.83
    Diluted EPS23.6528.3111.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.6528.3111.83
    Diluted EPS23.6528.3111.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Surfacta #Galaxy Surfactants Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:03 pm