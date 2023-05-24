English
    Galaxy Surfacta Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 974.47 crore, down 7.45% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 974.47 crore in March 2023 down 7.45% from Rs. 1,052.94 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.53 crore in March 2023 down 8% from Rs. 98.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.54 crore in March 2023 down 3.15% from Rs. 146.15 crore in March 2022.

    Galaxy Surfacta EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 27.76 in March 2022.

    Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,593.35 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and -8.37% over the last 12 months.

    Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations974.471,080.261,052.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations974.471,080.261,052.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials602.84662.50766.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.1326.3618.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.8050.23-79.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.4959.9758.28
    Depreciation22.5121.5618.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses117.70127.14143.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax112.00132.50126.58
    Other Income7.033.741.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.03136.24127.77
    Interest6.135.553.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.90130.69124.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax112.90130.69124.36
    Tax22.3724.4825.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.53106.2198.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.53106.2198.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates90.53106.2198.40
    Equity Share Capital35.4535.4535.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.5429.9627.76
    Diluted EPS25.5429.9627.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.5429.9627.76
    Diluted EPS25.5429.9627.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:33 am