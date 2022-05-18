 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Galaxy Surfacta Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,052.94 crore, up 34.39% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,052.94 crore in March 2022 up 34.39% from Rs. 783.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.40 crore in March 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 78.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.15 crore in March 2022 up 21.83% from Rs. 119.96 crore in March 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 27.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.19 in March 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,600.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -16.96% over the last 12 months.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,052.94 929.09 783.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,052.94 929.09 783.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 766.72 673.99 522.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.81 16.32 18.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -79.77 -16.25 -43.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.28 51.58 58.90
Depreciation 18.38 17.74 23.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 143.94 127.06 110.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.58 58.65 93.41
Other Income 1.19 1.76 2.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.77 60.41 95.99
Interest 3.41 2.83 2.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 124.36 57.58 93.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 124.36 57.58 93.02
Tax 25.96 11.96 14.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 98.40 45.62 78.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 98.40 45.62 78.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 98.40 45.62 78.68
Equity Share Capital 35.45 35.45 35.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.76 12.86 22.19
Diluted EPS 27.76 12.86 22.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.76 12.86 22.19
Diluted EPS 27.76 12.86 22.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Surfacta #Galaxy Surfactants Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.