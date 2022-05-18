Galaxy Surfacta Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,052.94 crore, up 34.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,052.94 crore in March 2022 up 34.39% from Rs. 783.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.40 crore in March 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 78.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.15 crore in March 2022 up 21.83% from Rs. 119.96 crore in March 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 27.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.19 in March 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,600.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.37% returns over the last 6 months and -16.96% over the last 12 months.