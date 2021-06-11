Galaxy Surfacta Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 783.52 crore, up 19.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 783.52 crore in March 2021 up 19.32% from Rs. 656.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.68 crore in March 2021 up 25.29% from Rs. 62.80 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.96 crore in March 2021 up 16.89% from Rs. 102.63 crore in March 2020.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 22.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.71 in March 2020.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 3,068.60 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.01% returns over the last 6 months and 127.31% over the last 12 months.