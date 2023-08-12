English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Galaxy Surfacta Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 941.77 crore, down 18.73% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 941.77 crore in June 2023 down 18.73% from Rs. 1,158.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.18 crore in June 2023 down 25.1% from Rs. 100.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.67 crore in June 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 146.02 crore in June 2022.

    Galaxy Surfacta EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 28.31 in June 2022.

    Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,697.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.99% returns over the last 6 months and -16.23% over the last 12 months.

    Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations941.77974.471,158.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations941.77974.471,158.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials608.81602.84813.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.449.1320.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.4546.80-32.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.3263.4961.86
    Depreciation23.8022.5118.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.57117.70147.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.38112.00129.09
    Other Income2.497.03-2.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.87119.03127.09
    Interest5.706.134.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax96.17112.90122.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax96.17112.90122.70
    Tax20.9922.3722.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.1890.53100.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.1890.53100.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates75.1890.53100.37
    Equity Share Capital35.4535.4535.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.2025.5428.31
    Diluted EPS21.2025.5428.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.2025.5428.31
    Diluted EPS21.2025.5428.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Surfacta #Galaxy Surfactants Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!