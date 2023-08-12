Galaxy Surfacta Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 941.77 crore, down 18.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 941.77 crore in June 2023 down 18.73% from Rs. 1,158.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.18 crore in June 2023 down 25.1% from Rs. 100.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.67 crore in June 2023 down 13.94% from Rs. 146.02 crore in June 2022.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 28.31 in June 2022.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,697.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.99% returns over the last 6 months and -16.23% over the last 12 months.