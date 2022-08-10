 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Galaxy Surfacta Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,158.88 crore, up 40.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,158.88 crore in June 2022 up 40.24% from Rs. 826.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.37 crore in June 2022 up 30.66% from Rs. 76.82 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.02 crore in June 2022 up 29.21% from Rs. 113.01 crore in June 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 28.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.67 in June 2021.

Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 3,152.00 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.94% returns over the last 6 months and -2.07% over the last 12 months.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,158.88 1,052.94 826.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,158.88 1,052.94 826.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 813.59 766.72 583.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 20.62 18.81 9.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.45 -79.77 -28.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 61.86 58.28 54.15
Depreciation 18.93 18.38 16.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 147.24 143.94 99.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.09 126.58 91.65
Other Income -2.00 1.19 4.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.09 127.77 96.17
Interest 4.39 3.41 2.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 122.70 124.36 93.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 122.70 124.36 93.26
Tax 22.33 25.96 16.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.37 98.40 76.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.37 98.40 76.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 100.37 98.40 76.82
Equity Share Capital 35.45 35.45 35.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.31 27.76 21.67
Diluted EPS 28.31 27.76 21.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.31 27.76 21.67
Diluted EPS 28.31 27.76 21.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Galaxy Surfacta #Galaxy Surfactants Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.