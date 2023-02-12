English
    Galaxy Surfacta Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.26 crore, up 16.27% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 1,080.26 crore in December 2022 up 16.27% from Rs. 929.09 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.21 crore in December 2022 up 132.81% from Rs. 45.62 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.80 crore in December 2022 up 101.92% from Rs. 78.15 crore in December 2021.
    Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 29.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.86 in December 2021.Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,315.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.27% returns over the last 6 months and -21.67% over the last 12 months.
    Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,080.261,231.63929.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,080.261,231.63929.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials662.50892.48673.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.3617.6716.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks50.23-9.69-16.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost59.9762.7351.58
    Depreciation21.5620.4817.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.14136.75127.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.50111.2158.65
    Other Income3.741.081.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax136.24112.2960.41
    Interest5.555.632.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax130.69106.6657.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax130.69106.6657.58
    Tax24.4822.7911.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.2183.8745.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.2183.8745.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates106.2183.8745.62
    Equity Share Capital35.4535.4535.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.9623.6512.86
    Diluted EPS29.9623.6512.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.9623.6512.86
    Diluted EPS29.9623.6512.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
