Galaxy Surfacta Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.26 crore, up 16.27% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 1,080.26 crore in December 2022 up 16.27% from Rs. 929.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.21 crore in December 2022 up 132.81% from Rs. 45.62 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.80 crore in December 2022 up 101.92% from Rs. 78.15 crore in December 2021.
Galaxy Surfacta EPS has increased to Rs. 29.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.86 in December 2021.
|Galaxy Surfacta shares closed at 2,315.75 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.27% returns over the last 6 months and -21.67% over the last 12 months.
|Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,080.26
|1,231.63
|929.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,080.26
|1,231.63
|929.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|662.50
|892.48
|673.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.36
|17.67
|16.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|50.23
|-9.69
|-16.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|59.97
|62.73
|51.58
|Depreciation
|21.56
|20.48
|17.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|127.14
|136.75
|127.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|132.50
|111.21
|58.65
|Other Income
|3.74
|1.08
|1.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|136.24
|112.29
|60.41
|Interest
|5.55
|5.63
|2.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|130.69
|106.66
|57.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|130.69
|106.66
|57.58
|Tax
|24.48
|22.79
|11.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|106.21
|83.87
|45.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|106.21
|83.87
|45.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|106.21
|83.87
|45.62
|Equity Share Capital
|35.45
|35.45
|35.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.96
|23.65
|12.86
|Diluted EPS
|29.96
|23.65
|12.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|29.96
|23.65
|12.86
|Diluted EPS
|29.96
|23.65
|12.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited