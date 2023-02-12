Galaxy Surfacta Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.26 crore, up 16.27% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,080.26 1,231.63 929.09 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,080.26 1,231.63 929.09 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 662.50 892.48 673.99 Purchase of Traded Goods 26.36 17.67 16.32 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 50.23 -9.69 -16.25 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 59.97 62.73 51.58 Depreciation 21.56 20.48 17.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 127.14 136.75 127.06 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.50 111.21 58.65 Other Income 3.74 1.08 1.76 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 136.24 112.29 60.41 Interest 5.55 5.63 2.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 130.69 106.66 57.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 130.69 106.66 57.58 Tax 24.48 22.79 11.96 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.21 83.87 45.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.21 83.87 45.62 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 106.21 83.87 45.62 Equity Share Capital 35.45 35.45 35.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.96 23.65 12.86 Diluted EPS 29.96 23.65 12.86 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 29.96 23.65 12.86 Diluted EPS 29.96 23.65 12.86 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited