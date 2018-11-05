Galaxy Ent Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.20 crore, up 89.05% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Galaxy Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.20 crore in September 2018 up 89.05% from Rs. 9.63 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.28 crore in September 2018 down 697.71% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2018 down 49600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.
Galaxy Ent shares closed at 28.30 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and 48.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Galaxy Entertainment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.20
|15.95
|9.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.20
|15.95
|9.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.50
|9.85
|5.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.25
|2.91
|1.33
|Depreciation
|0.24
|0.24
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.80
|7.52
|3.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.59
|-4.57
|-1.36
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.34
|1.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.19
|-4.23
|-0.24
|Interest
|0.09
|0.07
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.28
|-4.30
|-0.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.28
|-4.30
|-0.66
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.28
|-4.30
|-0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.28
|-4.30
|-0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|27.38
|25.23
|15.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-1.57
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-1.57
|-0.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-1.57
|-0.44
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-1.57
|-0.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited