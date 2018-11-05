Galaxy Ent Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 18.20 crore, up 89.05% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 18.20 crore in September 2018 up 89.05% from Rs. 9.63 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.28 crore in September 2018 down 697.71% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2018 down 49600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2017.

Galaxy Ent shares closed at 28.30 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and 48.17% over the last 12 months.